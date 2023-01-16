CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two men were rescued safely from the floodwaters near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Just after 3 p.m., CAL FIRE San Diego, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol and the Chula Vista Fire Department responded to the rescue near the 13000 block of Otay Lakes Road.

“We spent a lot of time putting our game plan together just because neither victim was in any distress at all, in a relatively safe position,” Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.

CAL FIRE handled the technical rescue experience and training for this rescue, Mehrer added.

In total, it took nearly 20 minutes to get the men rescued.

Officials warned people to stay out of areas with bodies of water when it’s raining heavily. Adding that it was the third water rescue within a half mile of 13000 Otay Lakes Road in the past 12 hours.

There are no reports of significant injuries but as a precaution, the two men who were rescued were transported to the hospital.