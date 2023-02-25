San Diego Lifeguards are seen helping two people exit a vehicle in flood water. responded (Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)

SAN DIEGO — Two people were rescued from a vehicle that was partially submerged in flood water on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to tweet by the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, dispatchers received calls around 8 a.m. reporting at least two individuals were unable to get out of a car on the the 4000 block of Pacific Highway.

The department said San Diego Lifeguards responded to the scene, which is north of the San Diego International Airport, and rescued two people from the vehicle.

Both of the individuals, whose identities have not been released, were assessed for injuries following the rescue. There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.