SAN DIEGO — Two people were rescued from Sunset Cliffs on Sunday after being stuck in a cave, said the San Diego Lifeguard Service.

Lifeguards received a call from the Coast Guard around 7:15 a.m. asking for assistance in rescuing the two individuals. At that time, lifeguards responded to the area and pulled two men onto a jet ski before transferring them to a rescue boat, officials explained.

Paramedics then met the lifeguards and rescued individuals at lifeguard headquarters where they assessed both men for possible injuries.

At this time, it’s not known how the men ended up stuck in the cave.