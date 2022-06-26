SAN DIEGO – Two people were rescued after getting stuck in mud at Lake Hodges Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when officials received a call reporting that two people had become entrapped in mud near the Rancho Bernardo lake and needed assistance, dispatchers with the San Diego Fire Department said.

Rescuers were sent to the scene and officials say both individuals who had gotten stuck needed to be pulled out via an SDFD helicopter. Neither person was injured, officials said.

At this time, it is unclear how the two people became stuck.

The matter remains under investigation by officials.