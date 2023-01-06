Two people were rescued Friday morning after a large water main break at Carmel Valley Road and Del Mar Scenic Parkway, police said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Two people were rescued Friday morning after a large water main break trapped two vehicles near Torrey Pines, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed those rescued were not injured in the incident, which took place near the intersection of Del Mar Scenic Parkway and Caminito del Pasaje.

The City of San Diego said utility crews shut down the main and are working on repairs. More information about the number of customers impacted and an estimated time of repair will be posted on the city’s website.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed Carmel Valley Road at McGonigle Road to clean up mud and debris. Police have advised the public to use alternate routes as they expect the full closure to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.