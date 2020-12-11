2 plead not guilty to murder in teen’s South Bay shooting

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Two 18-year-olds accused in the death of a teenage boy who was shot last month in a National City alley pleaded not guilty Friday to murder charges.

Jonathan Cardona Martinez and Alan Yael Monroy are accused in the Nov. 27 killing of 17-year-old Ivan Rojas, who was shot at about 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of C Avenue. Firefighters and paramedics tried to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

A suspected motive for the slaying has not been disclosed.

Jail records indicate Monroy was booked into county jail on Dec. 3 and Martinez was booked Dec. 4.

Following their arraignments, both were ordered held in custody on $2 million bail.