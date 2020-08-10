2 people unaccounted for as crews work to quell fire at La Jolla home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people remain unaccounted for as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early Monday morning at a home in La Jolla.

The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at a two-story house on Caminito La Paz, a dead-end street off Hidden Valley Road south of La Jolla Parkway, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived at the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the house’s second story, NBC7 reported. Nearby homes were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

As of 5:10 a.m., crews were still working to knock down the flames. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.