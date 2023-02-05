Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, said the National City Police Department. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.

The National City Police Department said officers responded to the block of 2500 East Plaza Boulevard around 10 p.m. and found two Hispanic victims with gunshot wounds.

The National City Fire Department told FOX 5 that first responders had to provide immediate life support to the two victims, who have not yet been identified.

Both people were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries, authorities said.

NCPD is not disclosing their ages at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and there is currently no suspect information available.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.