EL CAJON, Calif. — Police are searching for the person shot two others Friday night in El Cajon.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to Applewood Drive and Cedar Street, where they found one victim who had been shot in the abdomen and another who had been shot in the leg, according to El Cajon police. The victims’ conditions were not known.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

