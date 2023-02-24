EL CAJON, Calif — Two people were shot in East County on Friday morning, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

The victims, an unidentified man and woman, are both being treated at a local hospital, police said. No further details have been released about their conditions at this time.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area of 1351 Emerald Ave. between Tilling Way and West Chase Ave due to police activity.

A nearby school was on lockdown but that order has since been lifted, officials said in a tweet.

Police say an active investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to the public.

This a developing story. Please check back for updates.