ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters are battled an early morning house fire in North County that left one person dead.

Located off of the 2400 block of Alexander Drive in Escondido, FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez was outside the burning residence shortly after 5:30 a.m. to gather more information.

Crews from the Escondido Fire Department were seen attacking the blaze from the ground as well as from their ladder truck.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was initially reported by a commuter driving on the freeway who spotted dark smoke coming from the house on Alexander Drive.

Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station arrived to find an elderly man in his 80s outside of the home with burn injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies made entry into the burning home and located a man in his 50s asleep who they escorted outside to safety uninjured. They then attempted to search for an additional victim upstairs, but were forced back by flames and smoke, authorities said.

When firefighters first arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m., Battalion Chief Tyler Batson told FOX 5 the blaze was already well involved and crews did conduct a rescue.

Batson says an the elderly man was pointing into the house, telling firefighters his wife was inside the residence. Firefighters did manage to rescue the elderly woman from the burning home.

“We did what’s called a Vent-Enter-Search type of rescue, where it’s basically a really quick entry from one room from the exterior to see if they could locate a victim,” Batson explained. “We did. They extracted the victim and then we started doing lifesaving measures in front of the residence.”

Both the husband and wife, both in their 80s, were taken to the hospital. Around 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department confirmed the woman died from her injuries at the hospital. The man was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation and burns, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, as well as determine the cause and manner of death, once her family has been notified.

Small explosions were heard from the garage, which the battalion chief says is not uncommon when you have an intense fire.

Meanwhile, the sheriff department’s Bomb/Arson Detectives responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

There are no evacuations in the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.