2 people hurt, horse and dog killed in Poway crash

POWAY (CNS) – Two people were injured and a horse and dog killed Tuesday in a collision involving a big rig and a vehicle hauling a livestock trailer in Poway, authorities reported.

The crash took place shortly after 1 p.m. on state Route 67, near Poway Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took two people involved in the accident to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, sheriff’s officials reported.

Hazardous materials crews were called in to mitigate a fuel leak that resulted from the collision.

The wreck left both sides of the roadway blocked in the area. The closure was expected to result in a “long term” detour, the Sheriff’s Department advised.