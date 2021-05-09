2 people hurt after suspected drunk driver runs stop sign, hits pickup

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash in the Mountain View neighborhood when a suspected drunk driver ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck, police said Sunday.

The crash happened in the 400 block of South 45th Street at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

A 49-year-old man driving a 2003 red Ford Ranger pickup was going southbound and entered an intersection. He was hit when a 35-year-old man driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion ran the stop sign, Heims said.

The Fusion continued and ran into a parked vehicle, which rolled back and hit another vehicle, the officer said.

The driver of the Fusion suffered a cut to his head, Heims said. The driver of the pickup suffered a broken leg.

Alcohol was suspected and the crash was being investigated by the department’s Traffic Division, Heims said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News