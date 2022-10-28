SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment complex in the Nestor area, the San Diego Police Department said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police responded to a call to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue, SDPD told FOX 5. Upon arrival, police found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate. The identity and cause of death for the two people found has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.