2 pedestrians killed on local freeways early Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed by drivers within a few hours of each other Thursday on San Diego County freeways, authorities said.

The first of the two traffic fatalities took place on Interstate 5 at state Route 56 in Carmel Valley about 12:15 a.m., and the second occurred on Interstate 8 at I-5 in Mission Valley shortly after 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victims, men whose names were not immediately available, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crashes, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

