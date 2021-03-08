3 North County school districts’ reopening plans denied by state

POWAY, Calif. — Poway Unified School District, Carlsbad Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District announced Sunday that their applications to expand in-person learning were denied by the California Department of Public Health.

The districts’ applications were supported by Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer.

In an email to families, Poway Unified superintendent Marian Kim Phelps said the request to reopen the district’s middle and high schools was denied because it involves moving the students from class to class instead of staying with the same group all day. She said the district could reopen by the middle of next week if the county moves into the less-restrictive red tier by March 16.

San Dieguito Union High School District superintendent Robert Haley said his district is standing by its decision to have some students report to school Monday.

“We want everyone to know we stand by our decision to have those students who were assigned to come to school tomorrow to do so,” Haley said in a statement on the district’s website. “We are reviewing our options and will have an update for families and staff during the day on Monday.”