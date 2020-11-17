2 more arrested in fatal Bay Terraces shooting

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year old man mortally wounded in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood in July 2019. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two additional suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a 20-year old man mortally wounded in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood 16 months ago.

Ethan Leland Apan, 28, and Kevin Herrera, 26, were jailed this afternoon on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Joaquin Ruiz of San Diego, according to police.

Another suspect, 26-year-old John Orozco, was taken into custody last Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the case, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Shortly after midnight on July 13, 2019, patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident found Ruiz unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in a vehicle alongside the roadway in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not disclosed what led investigators to identify Apan, Herrera and Orozco as suspects in the case and have revealed no suspected motive for the slaying.

“The District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing this case, which is still an ongoing investigation,” Brown said. “We will not be making any further comments or providing additional information at this time.”