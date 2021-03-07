2 months since missing Chula Vista mom disappeared

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Sunday marks two months since Maya Millete was last seen by her family at her home in Chula Vista.

A prayer rally and march were held Sunday afternoon along with a morning search party.

Maya’s sister and brother-in-law Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, along with the community, prays for Maya’s safe return nearly every day at 5:01 p.m. because Maricris said that’s her birth date. Sunday, they prayed together in-person.

“It’s been two months too long, two months too long, we need answers,” Maricris said.

Maricris and Richard are leaving no stone unturned to find Maya.

“We got drones now we’re looking into getting maybe some water drones,” Richard said.

The community has been showing up to help find Maya. Sunday’s search was in Upper Otay Lakes.

“We’re just trying to cover all the areas near her home you know just to be safe and look for any signs or any clues that may point us to her disappearance,” said Liliana Burke, who organized Sunday’s search.

Maricris said some clothing that could possibly belong to Maya has turned up at some of the searches and has been reported to police.

Chula Vista Police served a search warrant at Maya’s home more than a month ago. Investigators have been tight lipped about Maya’s disappearance.

“There’s really nothing that detectives want to leak out they don’t want to tell us anything; i know they got some stuff, but like I said it’s an ongoing investigation that’s hard for them to let go of anything right now,” Richard said.