2 men wounded after drive-by gunman fires into group

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men were shot Saturday in the Chollas View area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 4:46 p.m. at 900 Carolina Lane, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victims were in a group standing around a vehicle when a silver car approached and several shots were fired from it, Heims said.

The two victims, ages 32 and 54, were wounded, he said. One was shot in the left leg, the other in the left hip. Both were taken by paramedics to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.