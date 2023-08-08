SAN DIEGO — Two suspects arrested in connection to the May murder of a women in Serra Mesa pleaded not guilty Monday in court.

Ryan Hopkins, 19, was taken into custody at a residence in the 9100 block of Rebecca Avenue around 8:15 a.m. last Thursday and later charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

William Innes, 18, was also arrested at a residence in the 5200 block of Edge Park Way around that same time, police said. He is suspected of murder.

Their arrests came as the result of a homicide investigation related to the death 68-year-old Annette Pershal, who authorities say was found unconscious in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road around 6:15 a.m. on May 8. She died three days later.

“This was a callous, conscious disregard for life,” said Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian.

Prosecutors say Pershal was shot about five times while she was sleeping and claim Hopkins and Innes are part of a street takeover crew. The day of the crime prosecutors say Innes sent a group text to about 150 members saying he wanted to ‘hobo hunt’ with a pellet gun.

Pershal was experiencing homelessness at the time of the murder and was sleeping at an encampment in the 3300 block of Sandrock Road. It’s the location where a makeshift memorial now rests honoring and remembering her. She was regarded as ‘Grannie Annie’ in that area.

Bail for both men was denied.