2 men sought after stealing cash register from local donut shop, fleeing

Chula Vista police are investigation a Saturday, May 9, 2020 incident during which two men robbed KD’s Donuts in Chula Vista, Calif. One man is accused of producing a knife and cutting the cord of the store’s cash register, storing the register in the truck of a blue Kia sedan before fleeing the scene. (OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are investigating an incident Saturday during which two men stole a cash register and fled from a Chula Vista donut shop.

The incident took place at about 1:15 p.m. at KD’s Donuts near 3rd Avenue and Palomar Street. Surveillance footage by OnScene.TV shows that one of the men distracted the shop’s clerk while the other produced a knife, hopped on the counter and severed the cash register’s power cord.

One of the men briefly struggled with the shop’s employee before exiting the building with the cash register, which was placed in the trunk of their blue Kia sedan before they left, video shows.

Chula Vista police are investigation a Saturday, May 9, 2020 incident during which two men robbed KD’s Donuts in Chula Vista, Calif. One man is accused of producing a knife and cutting the cord of the store’s cash register, storing the register in the truck of a blue Kia sedan before fleeing the scene.

“We were walking in the donut shop and we heard this lady screaming in here, like, hysterically and it made us pay attention,” said Isabel Leza, who told OnScene.TV she witnessed the incident. “Then we saw these two guys running out. They said, ‘Come on. Let’s go, let’s go.’”

“At first, I wasn’t really paying attention but then I realized he had the cash register in his hand, I grabbed (daughter Isabella) and pulled her back,” Leza said.

Shop officials say the robbery will cost them about $500 as well as the cost of a cash register.

No injuries were reported.