LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted in connection to a homicide in Lemon Grove, law enforcement said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Ronald Shazun Perry, 32, and Daniel Ethridge, 34, following the March shooting death of 39-year-old Gregory Moore, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a news release.

The shooting occurred March 18 around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the department. Moore was found unconscious in a car with gunshot wounds to his left upper leg and lower body in a vehicle at the intersection of Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues, per Lt. Chris Steffen. Authorities applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before the paramedics arrived, but he died at a hospital.

“Perry and Ethridge are believed to be associated with a local street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous,” Jarjura said.

Ronald Shazun Perry is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. (SDSO)

Perry, who has prior convictions for theft, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds.

Ethridge, who has prior convictions of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Daniel Ethridge is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. (SDSO)

Both have active arrest warrants for homicide, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can call their anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.