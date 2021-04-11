2 men shot in span of a half-hour in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men were shot within 30 minutes of each other Sunday in the same southeast San Diego neighborhood, police said.

The first shooting happened at about 2:54 a.m. Sunday on Newcastle Street near Valencia Parkway in South Encanto, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene after reports of shots fired, they found a 20-year-old man who had a grazing wound to his back, the officer said. The victim refused medical help and was unwilling to tell police what happened.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a hospital that reported a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, Martinez said. The victim, 24, told police he had been attending a party on the same block of Newcastle Street when he was shot.

He was also unwilling to provide police with any more details about the shooting, Martinez said.

Detectives from the Southeastern Division were investigating both shootings.

