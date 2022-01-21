2 men killed in East County shooting: sheriff’s

SANTEE, Calif. – Two men were killed in a shooting Friday in an East County neighborhood, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies say they responded to a call of shots fired about 7:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of Diamondback Drive when they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital, where they died, according to the department. Neither man was publicly identified.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately disclosed, but investigators said there were no outstanding suspects.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives arrived in the neighborhood late Friday and were investigating.

Diamondback Drive was closed to traffic as a result of the investigation.

