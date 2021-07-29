2 men hold up Pacific Beach store at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men held up a Pacific Beach store at gunpoint, taking cash, a bong and vapes before they fled, authorities said Thursday.

The robbery was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The two men, believed about 20 years old, entered the store wearing all black clothing and waited for the clerk to finish with a customer before both walked behind the counter and one suspect pointed a handgun at him, Buttle said.

“The clerk didn’t fight and backed away from the counter,” he said. “The two suspects took money from the register, a bong and vapes.”

The clerk was not injured in the robbery, Buttle said.

The two suspects fled the store in an unknown direction, he said.

