2 men, 2 women suspected in teen’s shooting at gas station

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a group of people suspected in shooting of a teenager who was getting gas at a station in Barrio Logan this week, the San Diego Police Department said.

Officer Robert Heims said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the corner of South 28th Street and Boston Avenue.

“A 19-year-old man was pumping gas into a car at the Shell Gas Station when he heard several gunshots,” Heims wrote in a news release. “A bullet hit him in the forehead. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to a witness, four suspects in the shooting were seen running away southbound toward Boston Avenue, Heims said. They were described as two men and two women in their late teens to early 20s, but more detailed descriptions were not available.

The shooting victim was not identified.

San Diego Police Central Division detectives were continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.