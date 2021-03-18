2 local bands selected to march in Rose Parade

Performers open the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two San Diego-area bands were among 20 announced Thursday that will be participating in the Rose Parade, which will be held New Year’s Day in Pasadena following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will be themed “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

The bands set to participate in the procession are the same ones that were selected to march in this year’s parade, but were denied the opportunity when the event was canceled.

The local bands chosen to perform are the Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard, and the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band from San Diego and Camp Pendleton.

Other bands chosen to participate are:

Arcadia Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia;

Banda de Musica La Primavera, Santiago, Veraguas, Panama;

Bands of America Honor Band, United States;

The Pride of Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma;

Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band, Downingtown, Pennsylvania;

Georgia State University Panther Band, Atlanta;

Gibson County Tennessee Mass Band, Dyer, Tennessee;

Hebron Marching Band, Carrollton, Texas;

Homewood Patriot Band, Homewood, Alabama;

Los Angeles Unified School District All District High School Honor Band, Los Angeles;

O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers, O’Fallon, Illinois;

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band and Herald Trumpets, Pasadena;

Royal Swedish Cadet Band, Karlskrona, Sweden;

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band, Los Angeles;

St. Ursula Eichi Sendai Honor Band, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan;

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands, Nashville;

Triuggio Marching Band, Triuggio, Monza and Brianza, Italy; and

Waukee Warrior Regiment, Waukee, Iowa.

Also performing during the parade will be the marching bands from the two universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.