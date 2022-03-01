SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego liquor stores were robbed at gunpoint within just over an hour Monday night, police said.

The first robbery happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Meade Avenue in the Normal Heights neighborhood, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release. Two men walked into the store and approached the clerk, and one of them showed a handgun while the second demanded cash from the register. The cashier complied and the men got away with an unknown amount of cash and the clerk’s cell phone. The two men ran westbound.

One man was described as Black, in his 20s, 5’7″ wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black-and-white Nike shoes. The second man was described as Black, 25 years old with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey-and-black sweatpants.

The second robbery was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the El Cerrito neighborhood. Three men entered the store, one remaining at the door as a lookout, while the other two walked up to the clerk, Buttle said. One man pulled a handgun and demanded money from the register as well as the clerk’s shoes while another man put bottles inside a box.

When a customer entered the store, the man at the door told him to get out. The customer flagged down an officer and police arrived at the scene.

The three men ran westbound, jumped over a fence and into a vacant lot. Police set up a perimeter and took one suspect into custody.

Police were still searching for the other two men.