2 killed when small plane headed for San Diego crashes in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were killed when a small airplane headed for San Diego crashed into a trailer at a construction site in the Las Vegas area Thursday.

The Clark County Fire Department said the plane crashed around 9:45 a.m. The plane went down in the southern portion of the Las Vegas Valley, near Interstate 15 and Interstate 215.

Officials said the plane struck a construction trailer, and inside that trailer was Bruce Langson, who is building a home on the site.

“I heard a thud, crash and then a gigantic ball of flames, fuel splashed over my trailer,” he told KLAS in Las Vegas.

FAA records show the plane was a 1974 twin-engine Cessna 310 that took off from the North Las Vegas airport around 9:30 a.m. and was headed for Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego. The plane was in the air for nine minutes before it crashed. Federal officials did not identify the pilot and passenger killed in the crash.

Langson described hearing the plane right before the collision, saying it sounded like a very low-flying helicopter. After he fled from his trailer, he realized it was a plane engulfed in a giant fireball, and there was nothing he could do to help the pilot and passenger.

“It looked like a movie scene from the worst war movie you’ve ever seen,” he said.

The FAA will conduct an investigation into what caused the crash.