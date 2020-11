SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the crash happened on Littlepage Road and Old Julian Highway in Witch Creek east of Ramona. Firefighters said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a motorcycle traffic collision on Littlepage Road and Old Julian Highway in Witch Creek (east of Ramona). Sadly, two patients were CPR status upon arrival and have been pronounced deceased at scene. All units coming available shortly. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 1, 2020