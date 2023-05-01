EL CAJON, Calif. — Officials have identified the two people who were killed after a shooting at a large house party last week in unincorporated El Cajon.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a residence located in the 800 block of Renfro Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The house where the shooting occurred was rented through Airbnb and neither of the victims lived there, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a news release.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Jaden Davis and 29-year-old Seandell Jones, according to the sheriff’s department. Both men were residents of San Diego and their cause of death was from gunshot wounds.

Davis was found after officials were notified of an injured person inside the home. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later died, Jarjura said.

While continuing to search the home, Jones was located inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responders rendered medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:45 a.m.

The shooting took place at a large party at the home. A neighbor estimated that over 200 people were at the party.

Following the shooting, a large amount of people attempted to leave the scene on foot and in vehicles, prompting authorities to call in traffic control to help manage the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation and the circumstances that led to the incident have not yet been determined.

Officials did not release and potential suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 for after hours. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.