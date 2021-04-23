2 killed in crash near SeaWorld ID’d

SAN DIEGO – The two teens killed when their truck slammed into a power pole near SeaWorld San Diego have been identified Friday morning.

The Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 18-year-old Kulten Sargent and 18-year-old Ava Bender.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sea World Drive near Sea World Way, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined Sargent was speeding in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control and hit a light pole and then a street light. Both Sargent and Bender were trapped in the wreckage, Buttle said.

A friend of Sargent told FOX 5 that he was his best friend. Both from Ramona, the friend said they met at a pool party and became inseparable.

According to the friend, their truck was part of a group of 10 vehicles headed to Ventura Cove after leaving a bonfire on Fiesta Island.

A memorial with flowers and candles was set up Thursday in honor of the victims.