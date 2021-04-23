2 killed in crash near SeaWorld ID’d

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO – The two teens killed when their truck slammed into a power pole near SeaWorld San Diego have been identified Friday morning.

The Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 18-year-old Kulten Sargent and 18-year-old Ava Bender.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sea World Drive near Sea World Way, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined Sargent was speeding in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control and hit a light pole and then a street light. Both Sargent and Bender were trapped in the wreckage, Buttle said.

A friend of Sargent told FOX 5 that he was his best friend. Both from Ramona, the friend said they met at a pool party and became inseparable.

According to the friend, their truck was part of a group of 10 vehicles headed to Ventura Cove after leaving a bonfire on Fiesta Island.

A memorial with flowers and candles was set up Thursday in honor of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Countdown to the Draft 2021

The Draft 2021 The Future is Now...
April 29 2021 05:00 am

Latest News

More News