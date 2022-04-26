SAN DIEGO – Two teenagers were killed and three others were hurt late Monday when they crashed their vehicle through a guardrail and landed on the shore of Torrey Pines State Beach, police said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. when they were traveling south on 13000 N. Torrey Pines Road in a 2020 Subaru WRX at a high rate of speed, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the sports car and hit the center median before crashing through the guardrail on the west side of North Torrey Pines Road.

The car then went over the ledge, struck multiple rocks and stopped on the sand of the beach.

Four passengers between 18-19 years old were in the car, Buttle said. Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were hospitalized with serious injuries. The vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers have not publicly identified any of the five teens involved in the crash.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also responded since the call came in as a vehicle rescue. They sent more than two dozen firefighters and other medics to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation Tuesday by officers with the San Diego police traffic division, but police suspect DUI to have been a factor.

No further details were immediately provided.