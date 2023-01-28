SAN DIEGO — At least two people were shot near a trolley station in the Encanto neighborhood on Thursday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say a silver car pulled up in front of the station and one man exited the vehicle and then opened fire on two juveniles.

Both of the victims, who have not been identified, were transported to local hospitals with one in critical condition, according to SDPD.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 619- 235-8477