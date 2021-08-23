2 juveniles hospitalized after being hit by car in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two high school-aged girls were hospitalized, including one with serious injuries, after being hit by a car Monday evening while in a Chula Vista crosswalk, authorities say.

Chula Vista police say they were called about 7:40 p.m. about the incident at the corner of Park Way and 4th Avenue. Neither victim in the crash was publicly identified, but police said one was transported to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

The other victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, also not publicly identified, stayed at the scene and reported the crash to authorities.

More information was not immediately available.