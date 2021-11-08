2 jailed in deadly park shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two suspects were behind bars Monday in connection with the fatal shooting last spring of a 40-year-old man at Chollas Creek Open Space Park.

Joseph Montoya Bartolome, 39, and Anthony Robert Padilla, 61, were arrested last week on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Alfred Reyes of San Diego at the Webster-area nature preserve also known as Chollas Creek Canyon, according to police.

Reyes was found shot to death in a patch of tall grass near a footpath at the park on the morning of May 19, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Police did not reveal a suspected motive for the shooting or disclose what led investigators to identify Bartolome and Padilla as suspects in the case.