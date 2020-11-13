2 injured in violent crash on SR-163

SAN DIEGO – Two people Friday were hospitalized with serious injuries after a violent rear-end collision involving two vehicles on northbound SR-163, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. near Genesee Avenue when the driver of a truck slammed into the back of a van. One of the victims had to be cut out of their vehicles by firefighters. The condition of the victims was not immediately available.

Several lanes of traffic were closed for about 40 minutes while police and firefighters were at the scene.

Additional details of the incident were not publicly shared.

Check back for updates on this developing story.