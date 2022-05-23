SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Teralta East-area apartment fire injured two people Monday and caused an estimated $12,000 in monetary losses.

The blaze in the 4100 block of Highland Avenue erupted shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to contain the flames to a single bedroom and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, the city agency reported.

Paramedics took two residents to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. The severity of their injuries was unclear.

The blaze caused about $7,000 in structural damages and destroyed roughly $5,000 worth of items inside the rental unit, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause was under investigation.

