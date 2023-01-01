SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle crash involving an MTS bus is believed to have been caused by a driver who ran a red light, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said a 29-year-old woman was driving her 2009 Nissan Versa southbound on 54th Street, approaching the intersection with College Grove Drive, when a 55-year-old female was traveling eastbound through the intersection in her 2012 Toyota Highlander.

Police said the 29-year-old female driver failed to stop at the red light and struck the Toyota Highlander, which then struck an MTS bus that was stopped at the light.

Both female drivers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Authorities say the bus driver was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Traffic Investigations responded and will be handling the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.