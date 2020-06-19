2 injured after crashing car into support beam in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries early Friday morning when the car they were in crashed into a support beam at a carport at a Mission Beach home, police said.

It happened shortly after 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bayside Lane and Sunset Court, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 24-year-old man was driving a 2006 Acura TL sedan northbound on Bayside Lane, with the 25-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat, when he made a sudden movement to the right and the car struck a support beam for a carport at a “multi-family dwelling,” Martinez said.

The man and his female passenger were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man suffered a broken right ankle and the woman suffered a fractured skull, a fractured nose and a concussion, the officer said, adding that the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.