Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are seeking two women who walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry program Saturday night.

According to a CDCR release, staff at the reentry program were alerted that two participants were seen leaving the San Diego-area facility around 10 p.m.

Shortly after, CDCR officials received tamper alerts for the two women’s ankle monitors. Staff immediately conducted an emergency head count, which confirmed that two people were not present.

The two escapees have been identified as 31-year-old Diana Sanchez and 32-year-old Janelle Rice.

Diana Sanchez (right) and Janelle Rice (left) seen in booking photos. (California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

According to CDCR, Sanchez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was received from Los Angeles County in March to serve a five-year sentence for burglary and the use of an ID other than to obtain personal identifying information.

Rice is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair, officials said. She was received from San Bernardino County in February to serve a four-year sentence for robbery and burglary.

Anyone who sees Sanchez and/or Rice is urged to contact any law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

The Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) allows eligible female participants committed to state prisons to serve their sentence in the community at a CCTRP designated by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in lieu of confinement in state prison. The CCTRPs provide a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification and moral support.

Since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, the Department of Corrections said.