2 hurt when gunman fires into group near Chicano Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The passenger of a white sedan got out and fired into a group of people gathered in the Barrio Logan area Friday night, critically wounding a man and wounding a woman in a leg, authorities said Saturday.

It happened at 11:43 p.m. Friday at Logan Avenue near Cesar Chavez Parkway, not far from Chicano Park, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 47-year-old man “was shot in the side of his body,” Heims said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The 47-year-old woman was shot in one thigh and her wound was not believed life-threatening, he said.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting, Heims said.