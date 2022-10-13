ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in Encinitas after a gun went off during a fight, wounding two people, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 8 a.m., a man was asked to leave a coffeeshop in the 400 block of Highway 101 for causing a disturbance there, Lt. Christopher Lawrence said in a news release. This led to an argument in the alley behind the business, Ironsmith Coffee Roasters.

“During the altercation, the coffee shop owner produced a gun,” Lawrence said.

The gun went off and a bullet grazed the neck of the business owner, authorities say. Shrapnel hit the leg of a bystander.

The man who had been asked to leave then grabbed the gun, and the shop owner ran to the Encinitas Fire Station to seek help. Firefighters found the man with the gun and detained him.

Deputies booked the man, 31-year-old Jmar Tarafa, into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.

The owner is not currently facing any charges. An investigation is underway.