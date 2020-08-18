2 hurt in South Bay bus crash

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Two people, including a transit worker, suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a solo bus accident on a South Bay street.

The Metropolitan Transit System vehicle was headed east on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista about 6:45 a.m. when the driver lost control of it for unknown reasons, sending it crashing into four parked cars near Josselyn Avenue, according to police.

The bus driver and a passenger were treated for superficial injuries, Lt. John English said. The MTS employee was not cited over the accident, the cause of which was not immediately clear, the lieutenant said.