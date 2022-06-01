SAN DIEGO – A man and a woman were shot early Wednesday in the Logan Heights area, police said.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Kearney Avenue near Dewey Street, a San Diego police watch commander said. There, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds with the man shot in the arm and the woman shot in the chest.

Both were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately disclosed.

No details were released about the two attackers, who were believed to have left the area in a four-door sedan. Officers were seen in the area about 5:20 a.m. near a silver car as it was towed away from the scene.

The agency is investigating the incident.

