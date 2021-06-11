Shooting at nightclub leaves 2 hurt

LEMON GROVE (CNS) – San Diego County sheriff’s detectives Friday are investigating a nightclub shooting that left two people hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies were called to Dirk’s Nite Club at 7662 Broadway and discovered two people — a 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman — had been shot by unknown assailant.

Deputies were originally called to what was described as a “fight involving numerous subjects” outside of the night club, said Lt. Chris Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the unidentified shooting victims were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, said Lawrence, who added the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Witnesses gave “very vague descriptions” of any potential suspect, Lawrence added.

