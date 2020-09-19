2 hurt, 8 displaced in El Cajon house fire

Eight people were displaced in a house fire in El Cajon Saturday, according to police. Photo: Onscene.TV

EL CAJON (CNS) – Two people were injured and eight others were displaced Saturday in a house fire in El Cajon.

Heartland Fire and Rescue crews from El Cajon were sent to the single- family dwelling in the 1700 block of Hacienda Drive at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, according to spokesman Sonny Saghera of Heartland Fire.

Crews arrived within eight minutes to discover the one-story house completely involved in fire, Saghera said.

“Due to the heavy fire present, a second alarm was called for, bringing an additional four engines, ladder truck and chief officer,” he said. “Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, with no extension to any nearby residences.”

An elderly man was found in the backyard with mild injuries and was taken to the hospital, he said. Another person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called in to help the eight displaced adults.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by El Cajon Police and San Diego County Sheriff’s bomb and arson detectives.

There were no firefighter injuries reported, Saghera said.

The house was a total loss, with an estimated $1 million in damage to the structure and contents.