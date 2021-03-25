2 hospitalized with major trauma after car leaves freeway, crashes through fence

SAN DIEGO – Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after their car left the freeway at high speeds and crashed through at fence of a fast food restaurant Thursday night in Kearny Mesa, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., the vehicle was traveling on southbound SR-163 when it crossed three lanes of traffic and took the Kearny Villa Road off-ramp, police said. The vehicle was observed hitting its brakes hard before jumping a median and disappearing from view, police said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the car busted through a fence and came to a rest in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger.

Both victims in the crash were taken to the hospital with major trauma.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

