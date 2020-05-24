2 hospitalized after overnight crash in Vista

Two people was hospitalized including one with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Vista which caused an SUV to roll on its side and catch fire.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to reports of a crash just before 11 p.m. near the Dollar Tree store on East Vista Way, a watch commander said. Upon arrival, one of the vehicles appeared to be on fire and was extinguished by firefighters.

Video from an OnScene.TV photographer shows firefighters cutting a woman out of a silver sedan using the jaws of life. She was transported to Palomar Hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

The other driver, a man who has not been publicly identified, also was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, OnScene video shows.

Officials have not yet shared information on the conditions which led to the crash. The scene was cleared before 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.