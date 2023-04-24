SAN DIEGO — A shooting early Monday morning in the City Heights neighborhood left two people injured, police said.
According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the area near 4070 42nd Street.
Two people, who were only described as males, were shot and taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation by police.
No suspect description or additional details on the shooting were immediately available.